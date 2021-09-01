Pak terrorists planning ‘big’ in Kashmir: Intel sources

New Delhi :

During the last fortnight, Indian intelligence agencies have issued as many as 10 alerts regarding terrorists crossing the border and planning something “big” in the Kashmir valley.





On August 15, the government in Afghanistan had collapsed and the Taliban took over the country. It is learned that sympathizers of the Taliban who are targeting India are now active.





According to a senior official, personnel of intelligence agencies active in Jammu and Kashmir got intel reports from their counterparts active in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir region regarding the movement of terrorists who are planning to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.





One of the intel reports mentioned that five terrorists of JeM along with a guide reached Jandrot in PoK and might enter the country from Mendhar area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.





Pak national among 2 killed





Pakistani national was among the two terrorists killed at the LoC in Poonch after an infiltration bid was foiled by the army on August 30, Brigadier Puneet Doval said on Tuesday.