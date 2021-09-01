Abstain from anti-India activities: India to Taliban in 1st formal meet

New Delhi :

In the first formal and publicly acknowledged contact, Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met senior Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Tuesday and conveyed India’s concerns that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the discussions also focused on the safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan and the travel of Afghan nationals, especially members of minority communities to India.





The meeting took place at the Indian embassy in Doha at the request of the Taliban side and came two weeks after the outfit seized control of Kabul.





The MEA said the Taliban representative assured the ambassador that “these issues” would be positively addressed. “Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha. The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, at the request of the Taliban side,” the MEA said in a statement.





It said the discussions focused on safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan, and the travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit India also came up.





“Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner. People familiar with India’s ties in Afghanistan said it was the first publicly acknowledged contact between the two sides in over at least two decades.





The meeting between Mittal and Stanekzai took place hours after the US completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, ending its 20-year-long military campaign in the country. The last American aircraft left the Kabul airport in the early hours of Tuesday.