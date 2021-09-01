Fresh curbs to be imposed in Kovai following Kerala spike

Coimbatore :

A week after restrictions were eased allowing shops to do business till 10 pm, the administration has once again directed shops to stop customer entry by 8pm and ensure that they wrap up their accounts and shut down shops by 10 pm. “Restaurants and bakeries can allow dine-in service with 50% customers from 8 am to 6pm and thereafter provide only takeaways till 10 pm,” said District Collector GS Sameeran. Except shops selling essentials like milk, vegetables and pharmacies, others should remain closed during weekends in more than 30 commercial spots prone to crowding. Also, parks and malls may be out of bounds for the public during weekends. Both the wholesale markets and Uzhavar Sandhai shall function with only 50% farmers or traders. Weekly markets are completely barred from functioning.





With regard to reopening of schools and colleges on Wednesday, the administration has directed institutions to hold only online classes for day scholars from Kerala.





Students from Kerala staying in hostels should produce RT-PCR test reports for entry into the district irrespective of their vaccination status. In addition, institutions have been asked to inoculate eligible students and conduct RT-PCR tests on those staying in hostels.