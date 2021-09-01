12 pilgrims from Ujjain killed, 6 injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

Jaipur :

Twelve pilgrims were killed and six others injured in a collision between a multi-utility vehicle and a truck in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said.





The mishap occurred near the Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway, they said, adding 8 women and two minors were among those killed.





The victims, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, were returning home after offering prayers at Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples.





Additional SP Rajesh Meena said prima facie, over speeding appears to be because of the accident. “Eight persons were killed on spot and four succumbed to injuries during treatment,” he said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, BJP state president Satish Poonia, and other leaders expressed grief over the accident. Modi also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each.