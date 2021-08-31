CBI transfers 2 SP rank officers probing fodder scam cases

New Delhi :

The premier investigating agency transferred B.K. Singh and Dashrath Murmu on Monday to Patna and Kolkata respectively. They were posted in Ranchi earlier and were investigating officers of case number 47A/1996 and 48A/1996 respectively. Both the cases are currently underway in Ranchi civil court.





CBI officer B.K. Singh was the investigating officer of 47A/1996 as well. This case was related to Lalu Prasad.





After the emergence of fodder scam, first the Ranchi High Court and then the Supreme Court of India stopped transfer of senior officials so that the investigation is not impacted.





Both the officers were transferred twice earlier but the Jharkhand High Court and the Supreme Court cancelled it. As the investigation of the fodder scam took a long time, many officers related to this scam had served a longer period in Ranchi.





In the beginning, the hearing of 53 fodder scam cases started in the Ranchi High Court and 11 cases in the Patna High Court.





Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was charged in 6 cases and he is currently on bail in it.