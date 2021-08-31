11 from MP die in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur :

Eight people died on the spot while 3 others took their last breath on their way to Nokha hospital.





Overall six injured are being treated in the Bikaner hospital till the time of filing of this report.





The deceased were from Ujjain and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh. Police officials are investigating reasons of accident as the injured were unable to share details.





Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed his condolences for the bereaved families.





"It is heart wrenching to know that 11 people passed away in an accident. My condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss."