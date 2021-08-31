India reports 30,941 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate below 3 pc

New Delhi :

Out of the total fresh Covid infections reported on Tuesday, 19,622 were reported from Kerala -- the highest among the states.





The daily positivity rate remains below 3 per cent and stands at 2.22 per cent.





In the same span of time, India reported 350 deaths due to Covid, taking the total fatalities so far to 4,38,560, according to the Union Health Ministry's report.





In the last 24 hours, active cases in India have declined by 5,684 to stand at 3,70,640. The active caseload accounts for 1.13 per cent of the total cases, the health ministry's data shows.





Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 36,275 Covid patients were discharged, pushing the overall recoveries to 3,19,59,680. India's recovery rate from Covid infection stands at 97.53 per cent.





According to the data shared by the Health Ministry, a total of 13,94,673 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking cumulative tests to 52,15,41,098 till Tuesday morning.





Meanwhile, 59,62,286 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in India, taking the total doses of vaccination to 64,05,28,644.