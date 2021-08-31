Wanted criminal killed in police encounter in Agra

Agra :

Mukesh Thakur, 44, who hailed from Rajasthan's Baseri, snatched a revolver from a policeman. He was being taken to his accomplice's house to recover weapons when the encounter took place.





Police said 40 criminal cases, including murder, kidnapping for ransom and robbery are registered against him at various police stations in UP and Rajasthan.





In February this year, the then IG (Agra range) had declared Rs 50,000 for his arrest and Rs 25,000 was declared by the Rajasthan police.





Thakur had looted a petrol pump in Agra's Iradat Nagar earlier this year.





Inspector general of police (Agra range) Naveen Arora said that the police had received a tip-off that Thakur was planning to commit a crime in Agra.





A police team of SOG and surveillance were keeping a tab on his movement through electronic surveillance.





Thakur was arrested on Sunday afternoon while travelling on a bike with an accomplice, Jitendra, on Rohta road. The duo was taken to Sadar police station.





During interrogation, Thakur revealed that he was planning a murder and was going to his accomplice's house to collect weapons.





On Monday, Thakur was being taken to his accomplice's house to collect the weapons when he pushed one policeman in the vehicle, snatched the service revolver and escaped.





At least 12 police personnel in two vehicles were escorting him when he fled.





Immediately the news was flashed and teams were formed to nab him. A police team surrounded Thakur but he opened fire in a bid to escape. He was injured in retaliatory firing by the police.





Thakur was then taken to SN Medical College for treatment but doctors declared him brought dead.