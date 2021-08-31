Maha: Marathwada registers 184 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths

Aurangabad :

The district headquarters report stated that of eight districts in the region, Beed district was the worst-affected with 74 cases and single death, followed by Osmanabad with 71 cases and one death, Aurangabad 29 cases and one death, Latur 8 cases and single death, Nanded and Hingoli single case each.





While Parbhani and Jalna district did not record any positive case of Covid, they said.





Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours, 3,741 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the state, taking the total number of infections to 64,60,680.





The state also registered 52 more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,37,209.





Meanwhile, 4,696 patients recovered in the state, pushing the total number of recoveries to 62,68,112 The recovery rate currently stands at 97.02 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.





At present, there are 51,834 active cases across Maharashtra undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 centres and hospitals, the health authorities said.