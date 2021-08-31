Janmashtami celebrated across nation

New Delhi :

While offering morning prayers, devotees across the country celebrated the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami with enthusiasm.





While offering morning prayers, devotees across the country celebrated the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami with enthusiasm. Devotees flocked to the brightly decorated Noida’s ISKCON temple with gaiety and devotional fervor and observed the rituals to mark the occasion.





At another temple, conch shells were being blown and drums were being played. Here, temple priests along with devotees were seen performing the morning ‘’aarti’’ and offered prayers to Lord Krishna at Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura. Kapil Sharma, secretary, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Sansthan said, “On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we have prepared a special dress for Lord Krishna. The ‘’poshak’’ (dress) is indeed beautiful and looks divine.





It is made of silk and is well decorated.” At Guruvayur temple in Kerala’s Thrissur district, where the occasion is celebrated with much pomp and splendor, only 500 devotees who booked the ‘darshan’ online were allowed for worship this year due to the Covid restrictions, the Guruvayur Devaswom said.





Religious places in Delhi, including the Kalkaji temple, the Chhatarpur temple, and the Birla Mandir, scaled-down celebrations in terms of programs and decorations, focussing only on the rituals. In order to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Police requested people on Sunday not to visit temples and to celebrate Janmashtami at home.