Delta Plus variant rises to 15 in Rudraprayag

Rudrapur :

The number of Delta Plus COVID variant cases in Rudraprayag has risen to 15 after a fresh case was reported, said the district health department on Monday.





According to the Health Department, the virus has been confirmed on August 27 by the patient’s test report.





The patient has no symptoms so far and is being monitored daily by being kept under home isolation.





Along with this, RT-PCR tests are being done on people of the village including his family members.