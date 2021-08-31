Pak works on policy to give ‘death by thousand cuts’ to India: Rajnath

New Delhi :

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the inability to wage a direct war against India forced Pakistan to work on the policy of giving ‘death by thousand cuts’ to India while addressing Late Balram Das Tandon Memorial Lecture on national security.





The Defence Minister said, “Ever since India became independent, it has been a constant attempt by many anti-India forces to create an atmosphere of instability within India. A massive effort has been made for this from Pakistan’s soil. There were two wars between India and Pakistan in 1965 and 1971, in which Pakistan had to face defeat. The defeat in these wars completely proved that they are not in a position to do full-scale war with India.”





He said that the inability to wage a direct war against India forced Pakistan to work on two policies. “On the one hand, they took steps towards finding an atomic way and on the other hand started work on the policy of giving ‘Death by thousand cuts’ to India,” Singh said.





The Defence Minister said that in February 2021 a ceasefire agreement was signed between the DGMO of India and Pakistan. “That is why we are also in wait and watch position because the trust deficit is a big problem between the two countries,” he explained.





Singh said the government is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan. “What is happening in neighboring Afghanistan is raising new questions from the security point of view. Our government is constantly monitoring the situation there. Along with the security of Indians, our government also wants that anti-India forces do not promote terrorism from across the border by taking advantage of the situation,” he emphasized.





RTI Reveals LOC 'Killed Fields' For Security Forces and Civilians





The India-Pakistan International Border and Line of Control have witnessed maximum casualties and fatalities due to cross-firing on both sides under the NDA government, as per the latest RTI revelations on Monday.





14,411 cross-border firing incidents from 2010 till February 2021 were reported, claiming a staggering 267 lives, as per RTI replies given to Pune activist Prafful Sardar. This includes 1,178 firings notched between 2010-14 during the congress-led UPA government and a staggering 13,235 from 2015 till February 2021 under the Bharatiyar Janata Party-led NDA, according to the responses furnished by Sulekha, Director (S-JK) and CPIO in the Ministry of Home Affairs.





138 Security personnel, comprising 20 between 2010-14 and 118 from 2015 to February 2021, lost their lives recorded among the fatalities recorded on the border killing fields. Sarda pointed out nearly six-fold jump in seven years.





129 civilians deaths, rising from 18 (2010-14) to 111 from 2015 till February this year, or a six-time spurt in the figures.





664 on the soldiers' side comprising 97 (2010-14), and the rest 567 from 2015 till February 202 were the count of injuries, while 132 civilians were hurt (2010-14) while shot up over four-fold to 576 under the NDA Regime.