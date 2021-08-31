One shouldn’t be impatient when party has several faces, says Rawat on Punjab crisis

Dehradun :

After Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh slammed the All India Congress Committee in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat for backing Captain Amarinder Singh for upcoming Assembly polls, the party veteran said there are several faces in the party and one should not be impatient.





Rawat, who also met party high command to discuss the turmoil, said, “The same allegations were made earlier when I praised Navjot Singh Sidhu. We have many faces at the national level like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi. At the local level also, we have several faces like Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and even Pargat Singh. I know when I need to say and what to say.”





Two Congress members resign in UP





In a blow to the Congress just months before the Uttar Pradesh polls, two senior AICCmembers from the state have resigned from the party’s primary membership, alleging neglect. Shailendra Singh and Rajesh Singh sent their resignation to state headt Ajay Kumar Lallu