Rs 14,000 cr ‘Make in India’ boost for armed forces

New Delhi :

In a major boost to ‘Make in India’ in the defense sector, the Indian Army has sent proposals worth around Rs 14,000 crore to acquire two regiments of the Akash-S air defense missile system and 25 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs).





The proposal is with the Defence Ministry and a decision on the approval is expected soon at a high-level meeting to be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources said.





The Akash-S missiles are a new variant of the Akash missile system with a new indigenous seeker which helps in improving the accuracy in taking down enemy aircraft and cruise missiles at distances up to 25-30 km, they said.





The missiles are capable of performing in extreme cold weather conditions in Ladakh and would meet all the requirements of the Indian Army in mountainous and other regions along the boundaries with China and Pakistan.





The force is also looking at acquiring 25 ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopters for aviation squadrons. The Army is the largest operator of ALH Dhruv helicopters and has also helped in bringing in improvements in the choppers produced by the HAL.