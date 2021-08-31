U’khand: Five killed, two missing after heavy rains flatten houses in Dharchula

Pithoragarh :

Five people, including three children, were killed and two others went missing after three houses collapsed in a village following heavy rains in the Dharchula sub-division of the district in Uttarakhand, an official said on Monday.





The incident took place in Jumma village late Sunday night, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, who rushed to the spot to supervise relief and rescue operations, said.





“Five bodies, including those of three children, have been recovered, while the search for two more still missing is underway,” SSB commandant MP Singh said.





The deceased have been identified as Sanjana (15), Renu (11), Shivani (9) — all daughters of Joga Singh of Jumma village — and Sunita Devi and Parwati Devi. Jayamati Devi and Lal Singh who were injured have been admitted to Dharchula PHC,