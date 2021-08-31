Tue, Aug 31, 2021

5 including bride washed away in flooded streams in Telangana

Published: Aug 31,202112:48 AM

Rescue workers on Monday recovered three bodies from the Thimmapur stream in Marpally mandal while the search was on for the fourth one.

Image source: IANS
Image source: IANS
Hyderabad:
Five persons, including a bride, were washed away in the rain-swollen streams in two separate incidents in Telangana’s Vikarabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

A car carrying six persons including the newly-wed couple was caught in floodwaters while crossing the stream on Sunday night.

Locals rescued bridegroom Nawaz Reddy and his sister Radhamma after they opened the car door and got down in the stream.

Police personnel with the help of fishermen and divers pulled out the bodies of three persons.

They have been identified as bride Pravalika, bridegroom’s sister Shruti and driver Raghuvender Reddy. The search was on for a boy, who was also washed away.

