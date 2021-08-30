Mon, Aug 30, 2021

Over 64 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

Published: Aug 30,202111:36 PM by PTI

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 64-crore mark on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
More than 53 lakh (53,37,042) doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. 

The final report for the day would be compiled by late night. 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

