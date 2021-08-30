Varsities, IITs set to introduce curriculum based on NEP

New Delhi :

Central universities are working on new non-technical postgraduate (PG) courses, where students can directly take admission in PG courses after passing 12th. The initiative is based on the multiple entries and exit system outlined in the NEP. According to Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, some of the latest initiatives taken by the IITs include the establishment of the School of Artificial Intelligence. Similarly, the IIT Delhi has established a Center for Transport Research and Injury Prevention, Department of Energy Science and Engineering. Further, keeping the NEP in mind, PG programmes in Electric Mobility and Public Policy have been started here, he added.





Based on the NEP, three new integrated courses are going to be started at the Central University of Haryana. These courses will be available in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from the session 2021-22. The new courses include B.Sc.-M.Sc Physics, B.Sc.-M.Sc. Chemistry and B.Sc.-M.Sc. Mathematics. Admission to the courses will be done through the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).