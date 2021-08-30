16-yr-old in Madhya Pradesh falls sick after getting vax shot, probe ordered

Morena :

A senior health official said the probe will find out how the teenager was given the shot even though the government is yet to roll out any anti-COVID 19 vaccination programme for minors. Pillu, son of Kamlesh Kushwaha, was administered the jab at a vaccination centre, nearly 35 km away from the Morena district headquarters, on Saturday following which his head spun and he started frothing from the mouth, sources said. Doctors in Ambah referred him to Gwalior for treatment, they said.





“We are checking whether Pillu reached Gwalior or not. According to unconfirmed reports he returned to his house instead of going to Gwalior,” Morena District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) Dr AD Sharma said. He said a team was sent to Pillu’s house this morning. “We are checking whether Pillu was suffering from epilepsy,” he added.





Dr Sharma said “An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain how the minor boy was given the COVID-19 shot”.