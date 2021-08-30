Start-up culture vibrant in India now, says PM Modi

New Delhi :

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast, Modi also noted that space sector reforms in the country have caught the people’s imagination and expressed confidence that a large number of satellites in the coming days will be developed by youngsters from universities, labs and other sectors.





Asserting that the young population’s mindset has undergone a sweeping change, he said it is now keen on “new destinations and new goals by taking new paths and having new aspirations”.





The momentum the sporting culture has received must be further advanced, he said, calling for sports competitions at the village level. “Today, it is not that the youth is just watching sports. The youth is also looking at possibilities associated with sports...They now want to surpass conventional ways and adopt new disciplines,” he said. Similarly, young persons are moving away from family traditions, expressing the wish to launch or join a start-up and are willing to take risks.





He said, “Today, the startup culture is expanding even to smaller cities and I am seeing it as an indication of a bright future. Just a few days ago, toys in our country were being discussed. Within no time this caught the attention of our youth and they too resolutely decided to work towards positioning Indian toys in the world with a distinct identity.”