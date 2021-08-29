'Community radio is by the people, of the people, for the people'

Chennai :

He was speaking after inaugurating the community radio station (JSS Radio 91.2 MHZ) on the occasion of the 106th Jayanthi celebration of Jagadguru Dr Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Mahaswamiji at JSS Mahavidyapeetha at Mysuru on Sunday.





The minister said that there are 329 operational community radio stations broadcasting across the country and 22 are in Karnataka. He said that JSS radio station is the third community radio station to broadcast in Mysuru.





Murugan said: "As the media of grassroots people of the disadvantaged areas, community radio has become popular in recent years and it has opened a new arena for both the policymakers as well as grassroots people to be involved in the development process of their community."





The Minister of State for I&B said that community radio stations played an important role in creating awareness about Covid-19 as well as the welfare schemes launched by the Central government during the pandemic.





He said that the Sri Suttu Math is one of the outstanding religious centres of south India and is known for its immaculate service to humanity, in every possible way.





Murugan said that Sri Suttur Math with its more than one thousand fifty years of existence has been the centre for socio-spiritual health and educational hub for thousands of people across the country and abroad.





Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswmiji of Sri Sutturu Veersimhasana Sanshtan Math, MLAs S.A. Ramadas, Nagendra, Tanveer Sait, Smt Sunanda Palentra, Mayor of Mysore City corporation and Dr Hemant Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore were among the dignitaries present.