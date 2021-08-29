Delhi: 3 minor boys drown in Yamuna, 1 rescued

New Delhi :

Four boys from Brijpuri area in Northeast Delhi had left their homes around 5 a.m. for a morning walk in a nearby park. From the park, they went to Sur Ghat to swim in the Yamuna river.





The spot was near the construction work related to Delhi Metro Rail, the police said adding, the boys walked further and jumped into the river.





Deputy Commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said, a PCR call was received at around 5.30 a.m. that four children were drowning in the river near Sur Ghat at Wazirabad.





Local residents noticed the children drowning and raised an alert. Before the police reached the spot, local people had started search for the children. Meanwhile, a team of police also reached the spot with expert divers and joined the search operation.





Local divers had rescued one of the four boys, Alphonse said, adding, bodies of the three other boys were fished out by the rescue team members.





The bodies were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The deceased were identified as Somveer (16), Pankaj (15) and Sumit (15).





The one rescued alive by divers has been identified as Bunty (15), brother of Somveer.





"The three bodies have been handed over to the respective families and further investigation is underway," the DCP added.