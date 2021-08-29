Nehru missing from ICHR’s I-Day fete poster, stirs controversy

New Delhi :

Congress leaders took strong exception to the ICHR omitting Nehru’s photograph from the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.





They shared the screenshot of the ICHR website showing photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Rajendra Prasad, Madan Mohan Malviya and Veer Savarkar but Nehru’s picture was missing in the 75th year independence celebrations.





There was no immediate comment available from the ICHR. Though central BJP leaders did not comment on the row, the party’s Punjab unit spokesperson Gaurav Goel said Nehru was responsible for the partition.





Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said ICHR had “disgraced” itself by omitting Nehru’s picture.