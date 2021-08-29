MP farmer mines 6.47 carat diamond in Panna, luck shines on him for 6th time

Panna :

For the sixth time in two years, a farmer in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh has mined a high-quality diamond - this time weighing 6.47 carat - in land taken on lease from the government.





The farmer, Prakash Majumdar, found this diamond from a mine in Jaruapur village in the district on Friday, said Nutan Jain, in-charge diamond officer.





The 6.47-carat diamond will be put up for sale in the upcoming auction and the price will be fixed as per the government guidelines, she said. Majumdar said that he will share the amount received from the auction with his four partners engaged in quarrying the mine. “We are five partners. We got the diamond weighing 6.47 carat, which we deposited at the Government Diamond Office.”