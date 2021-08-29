MP: Pakistani man held for spying in 2006 being repatriated

Gwalior :

A Pakistani national, who was caught for spying 15 years back in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, is being sent back to his country, over a year after he completed his jail term as the coronavirus pandemic delayed the repatriation process earlier, an official said on Saturday.





“Pakistani spy Abbas Ali was sent to Wagah border on Thursday under police security, from where he will be handed over to his country,” Gwalior Central Jail’s Manoj Kumar Sahu said.





Ali, 43, was caught for spying in March 2006 with objectionable documents from the Nai Sadak area under the Inderganj Police Station’s jurisdiction of Gwalior.