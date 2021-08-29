Police file charge sheet against four in Delhi Cantt rape-murder of 9-yr-old girl

New Delhi :

The Delhi police filed a charge sheet in a court here on Saturday against a crematorium priest and three others for alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the Delhi Cantonment area earlier this month.





The 400-page final report named Radhey Shyam, the 55-year-old priest of the crematorium in the South-West district, and its employees claiming there was sufficient evidence against them.





The accused were charged under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. All the accused are currently in judicial custody. The report was filed before Duty Magistrate Manu Shree.