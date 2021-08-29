Govt brings new ‘BH’ registration to ensure seamless movement of vehicles

New Delhi :

To ensure seamless transfer of personal vehicles across states, the road transport ministry has come up with a new registration mark for new vehicles – Bharat Series (BH-series).





In this regard, the government has notified a new vehicle registration regime that will free vehicle owners from the re-registration process when they shift from one state/union territory to another.





“This vehicle registration facility under ‘Bharat series’ will be available on a voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings, and private sector companies/organizations, ” said the Transport Ministry.