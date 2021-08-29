Impose local curbs to avoid festival crowd, COVID spread, MHA tells states

People walk at a crowded market in the old quarters of Delhi (File Photo)

New Delhi :

The Centre on Saturday asked all states and union territories to ensure there is no large gathering during the upcoming festival season and, if necessary, impose local restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus.





Extending the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines for one more month till September 30, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the overall pandemic situation now appears to be largely stable at the national level, except for the localized spread observed in a few states.





The total active and high case positivity in some districts remains a matter of concern, he said.