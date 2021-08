Prime Minister inaugurates renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial

New Delhi :

Museum galleries have been developed at the memorial and the event showcased multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.





A sound and light show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919, when the British forces fired indiscriminately on a large and peaceful gathering of protesters, killing over 1,000 people and wounding hundreds of them. Four museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings.





They showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.