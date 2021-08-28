Gang-rape case: Defying medical advice, victim girl discharged from hospital, airlifted to Mumbai

Bangalore :

Sources said on Saturday that the parents of the girl, hailing from Mumbai in Maharashtra, got her discharged from a private hospital in the city against medical advice.





They took her to Bengaluru by road and later, airlifted in a chopper to Mumbai. The youth is still being treated at the hospital for the injuries suffered in assault by the rape accused. The girl belongs to a reputed family in Mumbai and her parents wanted their daughter to be discharged to avoid the unnecessary mental trauma with political parties making most of it to play the blame game.





On the other hand, police are probing the case on the basis of her boyfriend's complaint. Though in such cases, the victim's version assumes significance, the parents are still unwilling to lodge a formal complaint. Police have intensified the investigation and have dispatched teams to Tamil Nadu and Kerala.



