Security agencies apprehends terror threat in India after Kabul attack

Kabul :

"Though our security forces on high alert and have raised extra-vigil on the western and northern borders with Pakistan, the Kabul blasts on Thursday have raised a security concern for us", a senior official in the security set up said, adding that additional steps has be taken in view of the Taliban and now the IS-KP.

A former research associate of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MPIDSA) and teacher of International Relation in Delhi University Prof Sanjeev Srivastava also opined that with the entry of IS-KP in Afghanistan was an alarm bell for Indian agencies which needed to revisit the strategies in view of changed scenario.

"Though both ultra outfits were against each other in the past and its entry in the war ravaged country is not a good sign for India. The Narendra Modi government has adopted zero tolerance against terrorism but we need to be on highest alert," Srivastava said.

Reacting on the IS-KP entry to Afghanistan, the former diplomat Vishnu Prakash said, "Any rival of Taliban, whether it is ISIS, ISKP or any kind of extremist organization of Afghanistan, this is an additional threat to India, but we are quite capable of handling them."