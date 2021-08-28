Delhi 1st, Chennai 3rd among world cities with most CCTVs

New Delhi :

A recent report in Forbes India states that New Delhi has ranked first with most cameras installed per square miles beating Shanghai, New York and London. Based on the analysis of the world’s 150 cities, Delhi has installed the highest number of 1,826.6 CCTV cameras in public places. It was followed by London with 1,138.5 and Chennai with 609.9 cameras per square mile. Mumbai also secured the 18th position in the list with over 157.4 cameras installed per square mile.





Delhi surpassed several Chinese cities like Shenzhen (520.1), Wuxi ( 472.7), Qingdao (415.8), Shanghai (408.5) among others having the most cameras per square mile in the world. It even outshone Singapore (387.6), New York (193.7), and Moscow (210) in the aforementioned category.





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his delight over the numbers and wrote on Twitter, “I feel proud to say that Delhi beat cities like Shanghai, New York and London with most CCTV cameras per square mile across the world. At first, Delhi has 1,826 cameras, while at second, London has 1,138 cameras per square mile. My compliments to the Delhi Government’s officers and engineers who worked on the project like a mission and achieved the feat in such a short time.” Only three Indian cities feature in the top 20- Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.





Interestingly, earlier this year, in January, an annual report of SurfShark, a virtual private network (VPN), had stated that Chennai was recorded having the highest CCTV surveillance in the world with 657 CCTVs per square kilometres, followed by Hyderabad, with 480 CCTVs per square kilometer. Delhi had managed to secure the eighth position in the list, with 289 CCTVs per square kilometres. The VPN looked at the world’s 130 most populated cities and examined which one of them has the densest CCTV networks while also focussing on the crime index of that particular city.











