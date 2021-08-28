Bar Council seeks to curtail strikes

The Bar Council of India on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has convened a meeting of state bar councils and proposes to formulate rules for curtailing strikes by lawyers and initiating action against advocates who participate or instigate others for abstaining from work and strikes on social media.
New Delhi:
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah was informed by senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, who is the chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI), that they have convened a meeting of all State Bar Associations on September 4.
“We will be holding a meeting of all the state Bar Councils and Associations on September 4 and we propose to formulate rules to curtail strikes by lawyers and to initiate action against advocates who instigate strikes on social media,” Mishra said.
