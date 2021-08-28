‘Will release EIA in 22 languages’

New Delhi :

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan was informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma that the Centre has in-principle agreed to translate the draft EIA in all 22 languages and sought four weeks to complete the process.





The high court recorded the statement of the ASG and granted the time sought, listing the matter for further hearing on October 21. The ASG along with central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia said that since the draft has to be translated in so many languages, it will take some time to arrange for logistics.