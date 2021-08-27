Scindia requests CMs of 5 states to expedite matters related to aviation infrastructure

New Delhi :

Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore in the next four to five years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry's statement said.





In a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Scindia said the AAI needs 152.5 acres of land for airport expansion work in the state and it is yet to be handed over by the state government.





Moreover, he told Vijayan that an amount of Rs 5.29 crore is outstanding on part of the state government as viability gap funding (VGF) share against Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).





Under regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to select airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.





In his letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia said 20 acres of land is required at the Khajuraho airport for a basic runway strip and operational requirements, 110 acres land is needed at the Gwalior airport for extension of civil enclave and and an additional 2,314 acre of land is required at the Indore Airport for the development of a second runway and associated infrastructure.





Scindia wrote to Maharasthra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the AAI has projected land requirement of 234.21 acres at Akola airport for development of basic runway strip and additional infrastructure.





''Out of this only 149.95 acres has been handed over to AAI. Remaining 84.26 acres is yet to be handed over,'' he mentioned.





The minister told Thackeray that 182 acres of land is required at the Aurangabad airport for runway extension and parallel taxi track.





An amount of Rs 12.02 crore, he stated, is outstanding on part of the Maharashtra government as VGF share for RACFT.





Scindia said the Maharashtra government may give their consent to provide 100 per cent VGF support for International UDAN operations on Pune – Dubai, Pune – Bangkok, Pune– Male, Pune – Singapore, Pune – Kathmandu and Pune – Kuala Lumpur routes.





On receipt of the consent of the state government for 100 per cent VGF support, these routes will be put for bidding by the airlines, he added.





In his letter to Nagland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the minister said a land area of 107 acres is required for extension of runway at the Dimapur airport by 310 m for operations of A320 type of aircraft.





Scindia wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that the AAI has projected land requirement of 178 acres at the Jharsuguda airport for its phase-two expansion.





''The land is yet to be handed over,'' he added.





Scindia said Jeypore and Utkela airports need to be developed at the earliest by the Odisha government for the operations of UDAN flights.





''An amount of Rs 1.48 crores is outstanding on part of the state government as VGF share for RACFT,'' he stated.