Chattisgarh’s double leg amputee creates history

Raipur :

“On August 23, 2021 at 10.54 am CET (Central European Time), Chitrasen Sahu climbed and hoisted Indian National Flag on one of the highest mountain peaks of Europe and Russia i.e Mount Elbrus,” informed an official statement by the state government.





He became the only Indian with a double amputee to conquer three major peaks of different continents. After conquering Mount Elbrus, he gave the message of ‘Mission Inclusion–To promote equality’ and Plastic Free Nation from the mountain. Earlier, Chitrasen Sahu had set a national record by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Koziasco. Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in the continent of Africa and Mount Kosciuszko is the highest Australia.