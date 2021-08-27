Matter serious: SC on PIL alleging duty evasion by 61 firms

New Delhi :

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana told Sharma, who appeared in-person, “You want to implead more than 60 parties? Do you know how many applications will be filed now?”





The bench also comprising Justice Surya Kant asked Sharma to withdraw the petition and file a comprehensive fresh petition. The bench also asked Sharma to amend the prayers in the petition and add all necessary parties.





“But we will not order any impleadment now until the Centre files a counter,” said the bench.





The bench told Sharma to do the necessary research and then amend the petition. Justice Kant queried Sharma, “You have to show how much tax was evaded, make specific averments,” Sharma replied that he had done research and collected all the data.





The Chief Justice asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for a counter affidavit to the petition. Mehta sought time.





The Chief Justice said: “This is a serious issue. And, if allegations are true then it is a serious matter, which we need to look into.”