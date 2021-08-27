ED reveals underground Unitech office, tells SC Chandras operating from jail

New Delhi :

ED, which has been investigating money laundering charges against the Chandras’ and Unitech Ltd, said that both Sanjay and Ajay have rendered the entire judicial custody otiose as they have been freely communicating, instructing their officials, and disposing of their properties from inside the jail.





A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and MR Shah was told by Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for ED, that Chandras’ have deputed their officials outside jail to communicate instructions to the outside world. “During one of our search and seizure operations, we have unearthed a secret underground office, which is being used by Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons when they are out on parole or bail.





‘’We have recovered hundreds of original sale deeds, hundreds of digital signatures, and several computers which contain sensitive data with regard to properties in India and abroad,” Divan told the bench.