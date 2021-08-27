CBI registers 9 cases related to West Bengal post-poll violence

New Delhi :

All the four special units of investigating agency tasked to probe cases of violence have moved their units from Kolkata to crime scenes across the state, they said. More cases are under the process of registration with some of them being handed over by state government, sources said. The CBI has taken over the cases on the instruction of a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court that had entrusted the agency with the task of investigating the alleged murder and rape incidents reported during post-poll violence in West Bengal.





The High Court directives came after a NHRC panel submitted a report on the violence in the state after Assembly poll results on May 2. Passing a judgement on a batch of PILs seeking an independent probe, the bench also ordered the constitution of an SIT to probe all other cases.