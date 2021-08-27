K’taka CM holds talks with legal team on Mekedatu, other river issues in Delhi

New Delhi :

“Had a detailed discussion with the legal team on Supreme Court cases related to interstate river water disputes. Several issues were discussed,” Bommai told reporters after the meeting. The meeting was held at the Karnataka Bhavan here. Emerging from the meeting, the CM said he had met senior advocates Mohan Khatri on Wednesday and Shyam Divan this morning and discussed ways to proceed in view of the existing water disputes. With regard to the Mekedatu project, Bommai said it has been decided to put forth the state government’s stand when the case gets listed for hearing.





Karnataka has proposed a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, but the Tamil Nadu government has opposed it vehemently. Further, Bommai said the dispute over Kalasa-Banduri Nala project on Mahadayi river was also discussed.





The hearing of this case is on September 2.