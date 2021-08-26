Mandatory to register drones under new rules, will help identify rouge drones: Officials

New Delhi :

The new rules on drones make it mandatory that these devices are registered and agencies will be able to identify those which are rogue through tracking mechanisms, senior government officials said on Thursday.





The Drone Rules, 2021, were issued on Wednesday and they supersede the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, which had come into force on March 12.





In the absence of a drone policy, these devices were not registered and also there were no demarcations on where they should be flown, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan said.





The new norms prescribe registration of all drones and there will be a specific tracking mechanism, he said during a press conference.





Responding to a question on misuse of drones and security risk, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said, "We have the facility to identify a rogue drone and this is what these rules provide for."





He explained that every car has a registration number and there is a mechanism to know who owns it.





"Something similar will happen with drones. The rules have a provision that in the future, each drone will have identification. The first challenge is to identify a good drone and a bad drone," Kharola said.





"Once a bad drone is identified there are protocols in place. It is not only the Civil Aviation Ministry but other ministries and agencies are working together to ensure that once such identification is done how to deal with that," he said.





The civil aviation ministry has eased rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of the fee charged from the operator from 72 to 4.