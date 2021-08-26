Plea against Asthana’s appointment as Delhi Police chief: HC directed to decide

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court to decide, within two weeks, the plea against the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.
New Delhi: A bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, said: “There are issues, one is about my participation in my matter as one ground. I have expressed my views about this gentleman in CBI selection.” He said that the second issue is that somebody had filed a plea against his appointment, which is pending in the high court. The Chief Justice, while participating in the High-Powered Committee, had objected to the appointment of Asthana as the head of the CBI. The top court was hearing a petition filed by Centre for Public Interest Litigation challenging Asthana’s appointment. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, submitted: “I don’t think that disables your lordship at all.”
