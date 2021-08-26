Bombay HC dismisses woman’s plea alleging harassment by Sanjay Raut

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a 39-year-old woman’s plea alleging that she was harassed and stalked by some people at the behest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and her husband.
Mumbai: The petitioner, who is a resident of the city, had urged the High Court to direct the police to investigate three complaints lodged by her in 2013 and 2018 against unknown persons, and initiate action against the deputy police commissioner (DCP) of Zone VIII in the city. A division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice NJ Jamadar had reserved its verdict on her plea on July 22. The bench on Wednesday directed the petitioner to ‘follow the process of law and approach the appropriate subordinate court’ to raise her grievances pertaining to the ‘A-summary’ report filed by the police in two cases and a chargesheet in the third complaint.
