America-born researcher Omvedt was scholar on caste studies

Sangli :

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the demise of Dr Omvedt and recalled her services to social movements. “She made immense contributions in various fields like rights and justice for women and underprivileged, literature, social fields, besides being a researcher and scholar,” Uddhav said.





All India Kisan Sabha President Dr Ashok Dhawale described her as “a progressive intellectual-cum-activist par excellence” and offered condolences to the bereaved family.





Born in Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, Dr Omvedt came to India after completing her higher studies and plunged herself into the various social movements for the Dalits, poor and downtrodden, farmers, women’s liberation and empowerment, the rights of tribals and other public causes.





She authored several books on various social subjects, taught in colleges and universities and penned columns for various newspapers, worked for the United Nations Development Programme, Oxfam NOVIB, and other international bodies.





She was conferred several awards and honours like Savitribai Phule Puraskar (2002), Dr Ambedkar Chetna Award (2003), Matoshree Bhimabai Ambedkar Award (2012). She is survived by her husband Dr Bharat Patankar, a daughter Prachi, son-in-law Tejaswi and grand-daughter Nia, who have settled in the US.