Cong to contest Punjab polls under Amarinder’s leadership, says Rawat

Dehradun :

Briefing mediapersons after a meeting with a delegation of Punjab Ministers and MLAs at his residence here, Rawat said, “We will contest 2022 Punjab elections under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh.” Rawat added, “This thing happens in the party. When we brought in changes in the PCC, we had an idea about possible issues that may turn up. We will find a solution. Everyone trusts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But suddenly what has happened, why a large number of MLAs are disappointed. We will look into the matter and try to resolve it.”





A section of Punjab Congress leaders expressed their resentment over Amarinder to party high command.