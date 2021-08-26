Committed to move forward with goal of modern mobility: PM

New Delhi :

In a message to auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on its 61st Annual Convention, the Prime Minister also stated that India remained firmly committed to move forward with the goal of clean and modern mobility, while lauding the role of the industry in the country’s progress. “The role of the automobile industry in India’s economy and progress has been remarkable. From contributing significantly towards manufacturing to furthering exports, from creating numerous employment opportunities to adding to ease of living for people, sector has been a partner in India’s growth story,” Modi wrote in his message read out by SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa.





Stating that modernity in mobility brings about a positive impact, Modi said, “The 21st century India remains firmly committed to move forward with the goal of clean and modern mobility. Holistic steps are being taken for value chain associated with auto manufacturing so that industry becomes more productive and sustainable.”