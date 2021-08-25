Wed, Aug 25, 2021

MiG 21 aircraft crashes in Barmer, pilot ejects

Published: Aug 25,202107:19 PM by PTI

The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, the spokesperson said.

Source: ANI
Barmer:
A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajathan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot ejected safely, a defence spokesperson said.

"The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, " the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma said .

"There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," he said.

The pilot had safely ejected, the spokesperson said.

