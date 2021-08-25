Modi, Putin raise concerns, discuss Afghan situation

New Delhi :

The leaders expressed the view that it was important for the two strategic partners to work together and instructed their senior officials to remain in touch, the Prime Minister’s Office said.





After the conversation, the Russian embassy in India said the two leaders expressed the intention to enhance cooperation to counter the dissemination of “terrorist ideology” and the drug threat emanating from Afghanistan and agreed to form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on the issue. On Monday, Modi had spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications.