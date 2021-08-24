Hardeep Puri receives Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday received and carried one of the three 'swaroops' of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib that were brought from Kabul amid chaos in Afghanistan. As India is continuously engaged in evacuation from war-torn country, a group of 77 persons including Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, three copies of Guru Granth Sahib landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport
ਵਾਹੁ ਵਾਹੁ ਬਾਣੀ ਨਿਰੰਕਾਰ ਹੈ— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2021
ਤਿਸੁ ਜੇਵਡੁ ਅਵਰੁ ਨ ਕੋਇ ।।
Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago.@narendramodi@AmitShah@MEAIndiapic.twitter.com/91iX91hfR7
Conversations