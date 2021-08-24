Anti-CAA protests: Sharjeel denies inciting violence

JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC, told a Delhi court on Monday that he cannot be hammered with sedition as his speeches did not call for violence.
New Delhi:
Imam has moved the court seeking bail in a case related to speeches made by him at two universities in 2019, where he allegedly threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India. He has been arrested under UAPA and sedition. During the hearing, advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, representing the accused, apprised Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that no part of his speech called for any kind of violence to be initiated.
When Sharjeel Imam says that this piece of legislation (CAA/NRC) is unconstitutional, and seeks to persuade the government to rethink and says if you don’t do it, we will be on the streets, he cannot be hammered by sedition, the counsel asserted. He further said that the right to protest, the right to blockade, and the right to bring the country to a standstill is not equal to an act of sedition.
Delhi riots: It’s cooked up case, says Khalid in court
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the north-east Delhi riots conspiracy case, told a Delhi Court on Monday that there were various contradictions in the police’s claims and called it a “cooked up” case.
Khalid, along with several others, has been booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA. They are accused of being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. He has sought bail in the case. Trideep Pais, Khalid’s lawyer, told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that the FIR was cooked up and unnecessary, and was used selectively to target and frame them.
