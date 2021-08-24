Anti-CAA protests: Sharjeel denies inciting violence

New Delhi :

Imam has moved the court seeking bail in a case related to speeches made by him at two universities in 2019, where he allegedly threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India. He has been arrested under UAPA and sedition. During the hearing, advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, representing the accused, apprised Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that no part of his speech called for any kind of violence to be initiated.





When Sharjeel Imam says that this piece of legislation (CAA/NRC) is unconstitutional, and seeks to persuade the government to rethink and says if you don’t do it, we will be on the streets, he cannot be hammered by sedition, the counsel asserted. He further said that the right to protest, the right to blockade, and the right to bring the country to a standstill is not equal to an act of sedition.



